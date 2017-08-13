APC has destabilised solid foundation we laid in 16 years, says PDP 

Advertisement

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has destabilised the “solid foundation” it laid in 16 years.

Ben Obi, PDP’s national secretary, said this at the party’s non-elective national convention in Abuja on Saturday.

He said the APC has “rubbished” the efforts made by the PDP and that the party has nothing better to offer Nigerians.

“In spite of our challenges, Nigerians still demonstrate their love for the party by voting the party in many by-elections,” Obi said.

“Nigerians have witnessed another government and I am sure they can now testify that the PDP is the true democratic party.

“The party has used this period to embark on stock taking. We are dedicated to delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians especially in these times of sufferings under the APC.”

Ifeanyi Okowa, chairman of the convention planning committee and Delta state governor, also restated that high profile Nigerians will join the party within the next three weeks.

He said the party — “a new PDP” — is ready to give Nigerians a better life.

“This is a new PDP and with the excitement we saw after the supreme court victory amongst Nigerians and not only PDP followers, I believe that a lot of people who thought that the party was going to implode by itself will realise that we are back alive and ready to offer what it takes to better the lives of Nigerians,” he said.

“From the way things are going presently in this country, I believe Nigerians will realise that PDP is the only alternative that can bring Nigeria out of her present economic challenges.”