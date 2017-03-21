Tuesday, March 21, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
MARCH 21, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,558.57 Deals 2,675.00 Volume 153,720,519.00 Value 1,500,877,048.12Market Cap 8,842,881,637,592.72TOP GAINERS MOBIL 298.99 (4.99) JBERGER 40 (2) TOTAL 275 (0.45) NASCON 7.12 (0.32) CCNN 4.7 (0.2) TOP LOSERS GUINNESS 60.03 (-3.15) FO 46.53 (-1.3) ETI 9.4 (-0.4) CADBURY 7.41 (-0.39) GUARANTY 26.79 (-0.36) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 306.5 GBP 382.2055 EURO 331.3265 SWISS FRANC 307.9164 YEN 2.722 Selling:$USD 307.5 £GBP 383.4525 EURO 332.4075 SWISS FRANC 308.921 YEN 2.7309 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.42 Natural Gas 3.083 (0.042) Gold 1243.90 (9.90) Silver 17.54 (0.102) Copper 2.6165 (-0.0505) Wheat 428.00 (-2.25) Coffee 144.60 (-0.65) Cotton 76.86 (-0.47) Cocoa 2149.00 (33.00)
MARCH 16, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,418.08 Deals 2,468.00 Volume 280,945,416.00 Value 2,349,419,384.30Market Cap 8,796,717,470,596.41TOP GAINERS NB 133.84 (3.14) FO 48.93 (1.12) GUARANTY 25.8 (0.45) ZENITHBANK 14.55 (0.4) FLOURMILL 17.85 (0.35) TOP LOSERS 7UP 77.71 (-8.29) TOTAL 274.55 (-5.45) ASHAKACEM 9.5 (-0.5) DANGCEM 160 (-0.5) UACN 14 (-0.25) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.15 Natural Gas 2.904 (-0.077) Gold 1226.10 (25.40) Silver 17.30 (0.377) Copper 2.679 (0.0225) Wheat 435.50 (-0.50) Coffee 141.55 (0.65) Cotton 78.05 (-0.03) Cocoa 2035.00 (-13.00)

APC intervenes in senate-Ali rift as Oyegun leads peace mission

March 21
18:59 2017
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has intervened in the rift between Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), and the senate.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the ruling party, said John Oyegun, the national chairman, will lead the “party’s peace mission to the leadership of the national assembly”.

The statement said having watched the situation with “growing concern”, the party found it necessary to intervene.

“The APC has keenly observed the controversy that has trailed the invitation extended to the comptroller-general of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) by the senate,” the statement by Abdullahi read.

“We have watched the issues with growing concern and the expectations that they would be resolved in a manner that would be agreeable to all the parties involved.

“However, we wish to state that at this point, we have found it necessary to intervene. Accordingly, the national chairman, chief John Odigie-Oyegun will lead the party’s peace mission to the leadership of the national assembly and the concerned party member.

“We are confident that the party’s effort to broker peace would resolve the matter amicably.”

The senate had summoned Ali over the plan of the agency to seize vehicles without paid duty.

He was told to appear in uniform, but when he honoured the invitation last week, Ali wore a white caftan.

The legislators refused to grant him audience, and asked him to re-appear in uniform on Wednesday.

Ali has also vowed not to appear on Wednesday.

Hameed AliNCSsenate
  1. princevinco
    princevinco March 21, 20:43

    I don’t understand, instead of persuading the man to hid to the demand of the national assembly, they are trying to persuade senate to shift their ground.This really show that some people are really above the law in this country and does not speak well of democracy.

    Reply to this comment

Exchange Rates

March 21, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75392.17340.21
LAGOS445530465
KANO445530470
PH447535472
ABUJA445530465
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
