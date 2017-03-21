APC intervenes in senate-Ali rift as Oyegun leads peace mission

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has intervened in the rift between Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), and the senate.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the ruling party, said John Oyegun, the national chairman, will lead the “party’s peace mission to the leadership of the national assembly”.

The statement said having watched the situation with “growing concern”, the party found it necessary to intervene.

“The APC has keenly observed the controversy that has trailed the invitation extended to the comptroller-general of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) by the senate,” the statement by Abdullahi read.

“We have watched the issues with growing concern and the expectations that they would be resolved in a manner that would be agreeable to all the parties involved.

“However, we wish to state that at this point, we have found it necessary to intervene. Accordingly, the national chairman, chief John Odigie-Oyegun will lead the party’s peace mission to the leadership of the national assembly and the concerned party member.

“We are confident that the party’s effort to broker peace would resolve the matter amicably.”

The senate had summoned Ali over the plan of the agency to seize vehicles without paid duty.

He was told to appear in uniform, but when he honoured the invitation last week, Ali wore a white caftan.

The legislators refused to grant him audience, and asked him to re-appear in uniform on Wednesday.

Ali has also vowed not to appear on Wednesday.