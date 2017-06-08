APC: IPOB, MASSOB can form a political party to push their cause

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked “agitators” to join a political party or form a new one to push their cause.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) are two frontline groups agitating for the secession of the south-east from Nigeria.

On Tuesday, some northern youth groups asked Igbo resident in the north to leave the region within three months.

The APC condemned this action, describing it as undemocratic.

The party commended northern leaders for condemning the utterance, and it urged south-east leaders to rein in separatist agitators in the region.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Bolaji Abdullahi, APC spokesman, said the party was confident that security agencies would deal with those behind the threat.

He also said the APC was disturbed “by the increasing spate of separatist agitation by individuals and groups in the country”.

Abdullahi added that this development was not healthy “for our bourgeoning democracy, the development and unity of our great country, Nigeria”.

“As a party, we submit to the inalienable right of citizens and groups to agitate for a legitimate cause. However, there are lawful laid down procedures for any form of agitation in a democracy. We observe that the nature and content of recent agitations clearly transcend the boundaries of the law and exceeds the limits of freedom of speech,” he said.

“While agitations on many contentious issues in the polity are normal and key ingredients of the participatory democracy which the APC stands for and defends, such agitations must be peaceful and show respect for the constitutional rights of other citizens. The national assembly, the courts and several lawful avenues are available to citizens, groups and sundry interests to make change, seek redress and advance legitimate causes. Therefore, we call on agitators to either join a political party which shares their ideology or form a new party to push their cause.

“The APC strongly condemns any utterance, ultimatum or actions that threaten our corporate existence as a country. The party is confident that our security agencies will investigate and prosecute promoters and sponsors of these provocative, divisive, inciting and undemocratic declarations and actions.

“We hereby call on political leaders in the south-east to emulate their northern counterparts by reining in separatist agitators in the region and arresting the spate of provocative and inciting declarations and actions. This is the leadership responsibility imposed on them by the positions they occupy. We are disappointed to see that non-state actors could effectively subvert civil order in the face of duly constituted political authorities. Certainly, this unfortunate situation cannot be allowed to repeat itself.”