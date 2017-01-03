Wednesday, January 4, 2017
APC: Payment of N5,000 stipend shows Buhari's commitment to transformation

APC: Payment of N5,000 stipend shows Buhari’s commitment to transformation
January 03
20:20 2017
The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the payment of N5,000 stipend to poor and vulnerable Nigerians has proven the commitment of the Buhari administration to fulfilling the party’s promise of true transformation.

On Monday, the federal government had announced that it had started paying N5,000 monthly to the poorest and the most vulnerable Nigerians through the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) of its Social Investment Programmes (SIP).

In a follow-up statement on Tuesday, Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the party, urged Nigerians to have “confidence in the ability of President Buhari to design programmes and policies that will provide succour to the masses”.

“The party notes that with the commencement of payment of N5000 to one million poor Nigerians through the conditional cash transfer scheme of the government, the Buhari administration has demonstrated its commitment to the party’s change manifestos which is couched on true transformation,” the statement read.

“We recall that as part of SIP, the government has begun implementing three other major campaign promises of the party designed to provide jobs and lift the most vulnerable Nigerians out of poverty.

“These include; the N-Power volunteer corps which will provide jobs to 500,000 young Nigerian graduates; the national homegrown feeding programme which has commenced in selected states, and the government enterprise and empowerment programme (GEEP), which provides soft loans ranging from N10,000 to 100,000 to artisans, traders, market women, among others.

“The APC views these achievements as historic and unprecedented in the history of Nigeria even as it assures Nigerians that the government is committed and working hard to make significant progress on the economy, and other sectoral areas.”

The party further implored Nigerians to support and pray for the Buhari administration “so that our dream of a more prosperous, secure and stable nation will be achieved”.

  1. SUNNY AKANIHU
    SUNNY AKANIHU January 04, 08:24

    Your comment..This goverment is creating more lazy people in these country.
    Instead of teaching people how fish by creating more job oportunities they keep imporverishing people by giving them fish, the bread of sorrow. TOO BAD.

