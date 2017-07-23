As APC sweeps 57 councils, Ambode warns aggrieved politicians against resorting to self-help

Advertisement

Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos state, has warned those aggrieved by the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the local government election not to resort to self-help.

Although the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has not officially announced the results, the governor said his party had “a clean sweep” in the 20 local government council and 37 local council development areas.

In a congratulatory message to his party members, Ambode said the victory is a sign of confidence in the party.

“It was a clean sweep for all the 57 chairmanship candidates of the APC as they were all declared winner by the Lagos state independent electoral commission (LASIEC) defeating all their rivals in the keenly contested election,” Ambode said in a statement signed by Habib Aruna, his chief press secretary.

“This victory for us is nothing more than a confirmation of the trust that Lagosians have placed on the party. In that regard, I like to congratulate our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the landslide victory at the Saturday’s election in all the 57 councils.

“I particularly note with joy the peaceful conduct of electorate who came out to exercise their franchise in favour of their preferred candidates despite the heavy rain.

“This is indeed a welcome development and it will go a long way to strengthen our resolve to push ahead with our vision to transform the local government system, being the closest to the people.

“I am also happy that we are conducting the local government election during my time after almost six years that the election was last held in the state.”

There was apathy in most of the wards visited by TheCable, with some people saying people were less concerned with the election.

There is yet to be an official statement on the election from Ayotunde Philips, chairman of LASIEC.

According to a post on the official Twitter handle of the commission, election did not hold in ward F, Agbado-Oke Aro local council on Saturday, and has been scheduled to Sunday.

Here are the results announced so far:

Amuwo Odofin: APC 4,467; PDP 1,461; Labour 1,067

Agboyi-Ketu: APC 10,701; PDP 1,759

Badagry West: APC 5,300; PDP 935

Ejigbo: APC 4,876; PDP 1,079

Eredo: APC 10,910; PDP 737

Epe: APC 21,401; Labour 948

Ikeja: APC 6,191; PDP 990

Ikorodu West: APC 3,088; PDP 555

Ikoyi Obalende: APC 7,112; PDP 756

Orile-Agege: APC 7,537; Accord 2,362; PDP 1,461

Oshodi/Isolo: APC 8,429; PDP 3,928

Lagos Island: APC 14,692; PDP 925

Lagos Island East: APC 9,060; PDP 1,128