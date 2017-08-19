APC thanks Osinbajo for ‘competent leadership’ in Buhari’s absence

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has thanked Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for his “competent leadership” in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari returned to the country on Saturday after he left for medical vacation in the UK.

In a statement issued by Bolaji Abdullahi, APC national publicity secretary, the party also welcomed the president back to the country.

It also thanked Nigerians for their “ceaseless” prayers for the president’s recovery.

“The APC welcomes the president, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari back home to the country after his medical vacation to the United Kingdom,” the statement read.

“The party thanks the vice president, His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his competent leadership in the absence of President Buhari and especially commends him for his effort to unite the country and drive the recovery of the national economy.

“The APC also thanks all Nigerians who had prayed ceaselessly for the speedy recovery and safe return of the president, assuring them that the APC-led federal government is poised to fulfill all the electoral promises the party made to Nigerians.”

Buhari left the country on May 7 to receive medical attention in the UK for an undisclosed ailment.

He is expected to address Nigerians on Monday.