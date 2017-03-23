Thursday, March 23, 2017
Aregbesola takes fresh $65m loan from Islamic Devt Bank

Aregbesola takes fresh $65m loan from Islamic Devt Bank
March 23
14:01 2017
Rauf Aregbesola, governor of Osun state, says his government has secured a $65 million loan from Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to be used to improve water supply in the state.

The money would be used for the construction of water treatment plant, 17 kilometres transmission line from Kajola to Ilesa, booster pumping station and three water reservoirs on the hill.

“The state will provide counterpart fund of about 40 million dollars for the construction of water distribution system and sanitation,” he said.

At the celebration of the World Water Day in Osogbo on Wednesday, the governor said the water project was in line with the six-point Integral Action Programme.

World Water Day is celebrated annually on March 22 and focuses attention on the importance of universal access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in developing countries.

The day also focuses on advocating for sustainable management of freshwater resources.

The first International World Water Day, designated by the UN, was commemorated in 1993.

Aregbesola was represented at the ceremony by Tawakalitu Williams, the state’s Senior Consultant on Water Resources.

He said the government had concluded plans to boost agriculture through irrigation.

He added that “healthy living cannot be achieved without adequate access to potable water supply.

“It is due to this recognition that my administration embarked on rehabilitation of water and sanitation facilities in urban, small towns and rural areas of the state.

“This year’s theme of the World Water Day — ‘Why Waste water’ is also in line with the mandate of the six-point Integral Action Plan of my administration to improve agricultural production to ensure food security in the state.”

Adebayo Alao, the team leader of the European Union, appreciated the governor’s support and appealed to him to expedite action on implementation of the State Water Sector Law that was assented to in October 2015.

The guest lecturer at the programme, M. K. Shridah, a professor, emphasised the need for the use of good and clean water for healthy living.

He also commended the governor for efforts toward providing potable water to the people of the state.

Shridah, a lecturer with College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, said many diseases emanate from water and urged people to ensure that they use clean water.

Aregbesola has taken a number of loans since the decline in allocation from the federal purse, which has raised a lot of concerns at the federal level.

  correct being
    correct being March 23, 20:43

    How many town and villages have pipe borne water in the state of Osun?
    The Esa-Odo water scheme that supplied Ijesa North and the International Breweries are not functioning in the towns covered except the International Breweries.

    The water works is a ghost of itself at Esa-Odo. Ogbeni Aregbesola has NEVER visited Esa-Odo not to talk of the water works.

