Aregbesola’s wife donates gifts received during gov’s birthday

Sherifat Aregbesola, wife of Osun state governor, has given out some of the gift items donated to her husband, during his 60th birthday.

The gifts were given to some women in Ilobu, a community in the state.

Hundreds of pregnant women and nursing mothers stormed the Primary Health Centre at Anwo area in Ilobu to meet the wife of the governor when she took the birthday gift to them for their use.

As the beneficiaries expressed their joy and commended the first lady for the gesture, they showered prayers on the governor and his entire family.

The event was attended by the state commissioner for health, Rafiu Isamotu, commissioner for women and children affairs; Latifat Giwa, commissioner for agriculture and food security; Kunle Ige and commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Kolapo Alimi.

Others dignitaries at the programme include the commissioner for youth and empowerment; Mofaloke Adegboyega, commissioner for federal matter; Yidiat Babalola, special adviser in charge of the office of the governor, Adebisi Adejare, special adviser to the governor on health; and Olugbenga Oyinlola, special adviser on enterprises, Akintoyese Ademola.