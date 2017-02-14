Tuesday, February 14, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 14, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,032.17   Deals 2,868.00   Volume 144,886,459.00   Value 1,914,308,842.59Market Cap 8,663,158,846,753.66 TOP GAINERS   FO 56.7 (2.7)   PZ 12.16 (0.57)   GLAXOSMITH 14.75 (0.5)   ETI 9.8 (0.3)   DANGFLOUR 4.1 (0.13)   TOP LOSERS   NESTLE 600 (-24.4)   NB 112.82 (-5.93)   CAP 30.43 (-1.57)   GUINNESS 64(-1)   UNILEVER 34 (-1)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.5   £GBP 379.8942   EURO 323.6835   SWISS FRANC 303.3171   YEN 2.6842   Selling: $USD 305.5   £GBP 381.1418   EURO 324.7465   SWISS FRANC 304.3132   YEN 2.6931   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.94   Natural Gas 2.904 (-0.04)   Gold 1225.20 (-0.6001)   Silver 17.845 (0.024)   Copper 2.731 (-0.052)   Wheat 450.00 (-2.25)   Coffee 142.60 (-1.65)   Cotton 76.39 (-0.22)   Cocoa 1934.00 (45.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Arik suspends flights to London, Johannesburg

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Arik suspends flights to London, Johannesburg
February 14
22:25 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Passengers flying to Johannesburg and London can no longer use Arik Air, as the airline announced suspension of flight operations to those routes on Tuesday.

The new management of the airline said it decided to suspend operations in the two cities to be able to “carry out thorough assessment of situation” in the company.

The Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) took over Arik “in order to restore sanity to the aviation industry”.

Shortly after taking over the company, AMCON said it discovered that Arik was indebted to the tune of N300 billion.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the airline said arrangements were in place to reposition Nigeria’s largest carrier.

It also said there were plans to refund all the passengers affected by the decision to suspend operations in those routes.

“This is to bring to the notice of our travelling public our intention to suspend our international flight operations to enable us find permanent solution facing our passengers as it will enable us to carry out a thorough assessment of the situation,” it said.

“The strategic business decision is meant to realign our operations and refocus on satisfying our domestic and West Africa and other international passengers. It will also present Arik with excellent opportunity to engage and discuss with creditors who have become restive since the intervention and have also understandably exhausted their patience due to non-payment of accumulated debt and non-performance on services and contracts

“Consequent upon this, arrangements are being made to refund all international passengers of the airline that are affected by this decision.

“To our international creditors, Arik is most grateful for your patience and understanding. We reassure them that all pending issues with the airline will be duly addressed as a matter of priority as we plan to engage them in this regard.

“The international route is very critical for the strategic turn around, growth strategy and stability of the airline. Therefore we intend to revisit the routes immediately we address all the problems inherited, which is affecting and creating more dissatisfied passenger base. We appeal to all passengers to kindly bear with us as the decision is to ensure that the airline adheres strictly to international aviation best practices.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako February 14, 23:36

    A Ten Naira pen has ben used to destroy a Billion Dollar company by ignorant people…….what a shame!

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

Feb 14, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.88394.80334.62
LAGOS505620525
KANO503617525
PH507623525
ABUJA505622530
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.