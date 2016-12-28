Thursday, December 29, 2016
Army arrests Frenchman who repairs Boko Haram’s equipment in Sambisa

December 28
12:24 2016
A French man, who was captured in Sambisa forest during the invasion of Boko Haram’s stronghold by the Nigerian soldiers, is currently in the custody of the army.

According to Daily Trust, the suspect has been identified as a French citizen.

Until his arrest, he specialised in repairing and unlocking armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and other fighting equipment of the insurgents.

The newspaper said the man’s identity was being concealed by the federal government and military authorities for diplomatic reasons.

“He was arrested along the Bama axis of the Sambisa forest and agreed to give vital information provided he would be spared,” a soldier, who took part in the operation, was quoted as saying.

“I learnt that he is from France but authorities do not want to make his real identity known for diplomatic reasons…They  don’t want to jeopardize the success recorded.”

Ahead of the clearance of the forest, the military reportedly mobilised troops with light rocket propelled grenades and weapons they did not use previously.

Quoting another source, the paper said the light RPGs could be carried on by soldiers on their shoulders for long distances because of their light weight and were used against far-flung targets.

Sambisa, a 60,000 square kilometres, had been the nightmare of security forces, including their foreign allies, who provided assistance over the years.

  1. Mohammad Umaisha
    Mohammad Umaisha December 29, 07:08

    This is no longer news. we have always known that these guys definitely have international support. We are happy that they are being won over.

