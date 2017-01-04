Army arrests Borno LG chairman, says he’s a ‘big supporter’ of Boko Haram

Advertisement

The Nigerian army has confirmed the arrest of Shettima Lawan, chairman of Mafa local government area of Borno state, describing him as a big supporter of Boko Haram.

Lucky Irabor, theatre commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, said this at a news conference in Maiduguri, on Wednesday.

He accused Lawan and his father of providing moral support for the sect.

“All I can say is that the chairman is a big supporter of Boko Haram,” he said.

“We heard that he harboured Boko Haram members along with his father. He kept the Boko Haram members because the father begged him to do so.

“The chairman was in the habit of accommodating people that had fled from the bush. At some point, he has been valuable to us being with the Civilian JTF to fight Boko Haram, but that does not mean we cannot investigate him for a crime like this.”

Irabor also disclosed that the vice-chairman of another local government area had been arrested

“We have also arrested the vice-chairman of Kaga Local government and he is undergoing interrogation.”