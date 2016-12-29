Thursday, December 29, 2016
MARKET UPDATE
DECEMBER 29, 2016 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,782.93 Deals 2,392.00 Volume 117,401,333.00 Value 877,630,866.72Market Cap 9,215,373,836,428.90TOP GAINERS TOTAL 299 (11.88) SEPLAT 379.99 (9.49) GUARANTY 24.74 (1.35) OKOMUOIL 40.17 (0.65) ASHAKACEM 12.02 (0.57) TOP LOSERS FO 93.54 (-10.07) MOBIL 290 (-2) STANBIC 15 (-0.66) ACCESS 5.78 (-0.19) AIRSERVICE 2.43 (-0.12) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.25 £GBP 372.0978 EURO 316.9068 SWISS FRANC 295.3883 YEN 2.5832 Selling:$USD 305.25 £GBP 373.3208 EURO 317.9484 SWISS FRANC 296.3592 YEN 2.5917 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.01 Natural Gas 3.824 (-0.074) Gold 1146.50 (5.60) Silver 16.08 (0.042) Copper 2. 495 (0.00) Wheat 404.75 (3.25) Coffee 134.05 (0.55) Cotton 70.02 (0.27) Cocoa 2173.00 (-32.00)

Army: Shekau wants to remain relevant… ignore him

December 29
20:35 2016
The Nigerian army says the video showing Abubakar Shekau dismissing claims that Boko Haram has been crushed is a “mere terrorist propaganda aimed at creating fear in the minds of people”.

A video surfaced on Thursday showing Shekau boasting that Boko Haram insurgents were safe and President Muhammadu Buhari was “telling lies to the people” by saying on Saturday that the group had been crushed and their camp in Sambisa destroyed.

However, in a statement, Kukasheka Usman, the army spokesman, insisted that the army had “captured and occupied the last known stronghold of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest”.

Usman said there was no cause for alarm because the army was making efforts to get out the insurgents that had gone into hiding.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army is drawn to a video clip released by Boko Haram terrorist group from an undisclosed location a while ago, showing its purported leader, making spurious claims,” the statement read.

“While effort is on going to subject the video for further forensic analysis, the Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it has captured and occupied the last known stronghold of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest.

“We would like to reassure the public that this video is nothing but mere terrorists propaganda aimed at creating fear in the mind of people and to remain relevant.

“Consequently, the public are hereby enjoined to go about their normal lawful business, remain vigilant and security conscious. They should also report any suspicious person or group of persons to security agencies.”

Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Chinyere Egbe
    Chinyere Egbe December 29, 22:22

    How come Shekau is still broadcasting after he was supposed to have been captured?

    Reply to this comment

Exchange Rates

December 29, 2016USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75385.06329.10
LAGOS490580510
KANO485590500
PH490595510
ABUJA490585510
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
