Army: We’ll launch ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ in south-west

Advertisement

The Nigerian army says it will soon launch ‘Operation Crocodile Smile II’, in the south-west and south-south.

Sani Usman, army spokesman, said this in an interview with Signature TV, an online platform.

Although there are controversies surrounding operation Python Dance in the south-east, Usman said the army has been getting “encouraging feedback”.

“Look, this is the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Nigerian military belongs to Nigeria and they have a duty to exercise in any part of the country,” he said.

“It is so sad that some people try to politicise these issues. They should have exercised patience and seen how this exercise would go.

“We had Operation Harbin Kunama II covering the north-west and parts of the north-central this year. As soon as we are done with Egwu Eke II (Python Dance), we are also going on crocodile smile II that will cover the south-south and some parts of the south-west of the country.

“Operation Python Dance II came about based on the encouraging feedback we received as a result of Python Dance I held last year. This is especially because of the crimes during the ‘ember’ period in the region. You know that the south-easterners, who are enterprising and industrious people, have to return to their places at the end of the year.

“Unfortunately, some criminal elements take advantage of this period to perpetrate crimes. We have armed robberies, kidnappings, and communal clashes. But the Christmas of 2016 and New Year 2017 were the most peaceful in that part of the country, and that is attributed to the field training exercise, Python Dance I.”

The army has been accused of establishing the operation to curb the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, but the military denied the allegation.

Kanu, who held many rallies and addressed thousands of his supporters since he regained freedom in April, went into hiding less than one week after the operation was launched.

The military has declared IPOB a terrorist organisation.