Sunday, June 11, 2017
TheCable

Atiku: Restructuring Nigeria would inspire unity in the country

June 11
15:46 2017
Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, says Nigeria’s restructuring would “give greater impetus” to the unity of the country and “consolidate” the thriving democracy.

He commended Nigerians for moving past the events of June 12, 1993, and creating a place for democracy.

Atiku said it was a traumatising period which caused many Nigerians to question the unity of the country.

Moshood Abiola, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), is widely believed to have defeated Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention in the annulled presidential election of 1993.

Abiola was arrested in 1994 by the military government of Sani Abacha for declaring himself Nigeria’s president. He died on July 7, 1998, few days before his release from prison.

In a statement on Sunday, Atiku’s media office quoted him as saying that the annulled election and its aftereffects cannot be forgotten because of the unity displayed by Nigerians.

“The former vice-president and Waziri Adamawa states that June 12 and the events that brought it are part of our country’s history and cannot be forgotten, especially because of the unity and comradeship displayed by Nigerians on that election day in 1993,” it read.

“Atiku Abubakar recalls that June 12 traumatised Nigerians and made some people to question the unity and oneness of the country and whether true democracy can take root in the country.

“The waziri commends Nigerians for moving beyond the challenges thrown up by June 12 and putting in place a democratic system of government that has lasted for 18 years.

“He says that it is a testimony to the innate democratic nature of Nigerians that today, democracy is flourishing in the country adding that restructuring of the country as being demanded by some well-meaning Nigerians would further consolidate democracy and give greater impetus to the unity and development of the country.”

Atiku described the late MKO Abiola as “a national ‘Hero and Patriot’ deserving of accolades and honour by Nigerians. He calls on the federal government to pay the necessary tribute to the late chief Abiola of blessed memory by naming a befitting national institution after him”.

2 Comments

  1. NaijaPikin
    NaijaPikin June 11, 16:55

    The time to restructure Nigeria is now! Before it becomes too late! We need a true federation now before the country disintegrates into splinters! A stitch in time saves nine!!!!!

  2. sirOscie
    sirOscie June 11, 19:22

    Atiku Abubakar, A leader like no other.
    Our country Nigeria needs a true Nigerian leader and Democrat, whose interest is Unity, Development and above all a Nigeria for all.
    June 12 will forever remain fresh in our memories……A period when religion and ethnicity had no place in our lives….l miss that Nigeria

