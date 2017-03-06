Atiku: This is sad… Onukaba still visited me on Friday

Advertisement

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has described the death of Adioniyi Ojo Onukaba as shocking and painful, saying the deceased still visited him on Friday.

The veteran journalist and playwright served Abubakar as spokesman when the politician was the nation’s number two citizen.

In a statement released by his media office in Abuja on Monday, the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said he had known Onukaba for nearly three decades.

He described him as an irreplaceable asset who was loyal and reliable until the very last day.

“Onukaba was at my house on Friday, he visited me before travelling out of Abuja. I had no idea that it was the last time I would ever set eyes on him,” he said.

“He has little concern for material things, he is a pure intellectual, motivated only by a desire to give the best that his brains has to offer.”

Abubakar said over the years, Onukaba was an indispensable member of his media team and became his political protégé; and a man who boldly spoke the truth to him always.

The former vice-president explained that an entire book of thousands of pages would be needed if he was to say everything that he thought and felt about his long-time friend, now gone forever.

He, however, prayed God to grant his family and particularly his children the grace to bear the loss.

Onukaba died around 6pm on Sunday at Igbara-Oke near Akure.

Yusuf Itopa, his relative, confirmed his death to reporters.

The deceased, who was a former managing director of the Daily Times Nigeria Plc, died at the age of 57.