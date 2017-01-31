Wednesday, February 1, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 01, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY:All Share Index 26,036.24Deals 2,914.00Volume 205,771,130.00Value 2,762,787,400.24Market Cap 8,972,985,643,235.82 TOP GAINERSMOBIL 270 (5.44)UNILEVER 35.5 (2.1)WAPCO 41.01 (0.58)AFRIPRUD 3.16 (0.13)UACN 16.5 (0.09)TOP LOSERSNESTLE 727 (-23)TOTAL 290.01 (-8.95)FO 71.22 (-2.78)NB 139.8 (-2.2)UBA 112.1 (-1.3)CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25£GBP 379.6127EURO 327.5251SWISS FRANC 306.6418YEN 2.6811Selling: $USD 305.25£GBP 380.8604EURO 328.6016SWISS FRANC 307.6497YEN 2.6899CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.65Natural Gas 3.137 (-0.095)Gold 1212.60 (16.60)Silver 17.575 (0.423)Copper 2.7255 (0.0705)Wheat 420.50 (6.50)Coffee 149.55 (-1.60)Cotton 74.98 (0.84)Cocoa 2091.00 (13.00)

I had no power to remove you, Atiku tells Akiolu

January 31
20:18 2017
Atiku Abubakar, former vice president, has told Rilwan Akiolu, oba of Lagos, that he “had no power” to enforce his retirement of  from the police force.

The monarch had accused Atiku and Habu Daura, a police commissioner, of persuading former president Olusegun Obasanjo to retire him from the force in 2002.

He had said: “Atiku, Daura and others sat down and advised President Obasanjo that if he wanted to win Lagos in 2003, I should be removed. It was written on paper.”

Reacting to the allegation, on Tuesday, Atiku said, “at no time did he suggest nor propose the removal of Akiolu from the police force.”

He said he never supervised the Nigeria police or the police service commission, and therefore, could not have been part of any “alleged plot” to force Akiolu out of public service for committing no offence.

The ex-VP noted that he was not “familiar with oba Akiolu as at the time the monarch was removed from the police force.”

Atiku said he was “totally innocent” of the allegations made against him by the monarch while adding that he holds him in high esteem.

Tags
atiku abubakarRilwan Akiolu
Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Mr. Abdin
    Mr. Abdin February 01, 16:48

    Well done Turaki for setting the records straight.

    Reply to this comment

Exchange Rates

February 01, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK305.63385.67329.81
LAGOS498615526
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA495607525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
