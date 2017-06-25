AUDIO: Buhari speaks from London

Advertisement

An audio of President Muhammadu Buhari’s voice message to Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-el Fitr has been made public.

On Saturday, Garba Shehu, special assistant to the president on media and publicity, released a statement on Buhari’s message, but some Nigerians did not believe that the message was from Buhari.

The president has not be seen or heard speaking publicly since May 7 when he went to London for medical follow-up.

On Sunday, the BBC aired a recorded audio of the president’s message, and also attached it to this story.

In the one minute, three seconds audio, Buhari whose voice was frail, spoke in Hausa.

It is not clear if it was the presidency that released the message to BBC, but NAN reported that some Nigerian radio stations also aired the message.

Below is the content of the message:

I am immensely grateful to God for his mercy in guiding us successfully to conclude another Ramadan fast. My greetings to all Nigerian Muslims and our brother Christians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

May the lessons of Ramadan namely; piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy be with us for all time.

I, again, appeal to all Nigerians to avoid reckless statements or actions against our fellow countrymen. We should all resolve to live in peace and unity in our great country, which is the envy of many less endowed nations.