Aviation minister: Foreign airlines are probably regretting the decision to shun Kaduna

Hadi Sirika, minster of aviation, believes that most foreign airlines which rejected the Kaduna International Airport are probably regretting the decision.

Citing insecurity and poor infrastructure, airlines like Lufthansa, British Airways, South African Airways, and some others said they would rather make use of Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos in the six weeks that Abuja airport would be closed for repairs.

Only Ethiopian Airlines accepted the federal government’s choice of Kaduna as an alternative airport. There are reports that Saudi Airlines is also considering coming to Kaduna.

Officials of the airline are said to be holding talks with Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state.

A Boeing 787 belonging to Ethiopian Airlines touched down at Kaduna airport at 11:35am on Wednesday.

The flight, which had 270 passengers on board, came in from Dubai.

Speaking with reporters after welcoming the passengers, Sirika thanked Ethiopian Airlines for having faith in the country.

He said some “doubting Thomases” had thought a day like this will never come.

“We are beginning with mixed feelings. Mixed because we know the reason why we are in Kaduna, it is because the runaway in Abuja is bad due to some continued neglect over the years,” he said.

“But we are happy because we thought proactively and there was an alternative. There are quite a few doubting Thomases who felt Kaduna could work, but Kaduna is working now.

“Ethiopian Airlines has just landed. We thank Ethiopian Airlines for believing in us, for partnering with Nigeria in its time of needs.

“I believe BA, Lufthansa, Air France and the rest are probably regretting their decisions now and I pray that they will respond and start landing in Kaduna.”

Meanwhile, TheCable observed that Kaduna is not fully prepared for flight operations.

As of 10am, the airport terminal was without seats, while workers were struggling to put seats at the departure and arrival lounges. The departure canopy has also not reached the stage of completion.

The ceilings at the outer part of the terminal were not complete, and air conditioning systems were still being fixed.

Work on the reconstruction of the airport entrance and exit gate was still ongoing, and there were complaints about having 13 ticketing counters.

But Mohammed Joji, chairman of the committee in charge of movement of flights from Abuja to Kaduna, admitted that there were challenges on the first day of operation, but said “the beginning cannot be 100 percent”.

“What we are doing now is our best. It is the beginning, it is not going to be perfect. There must be some hitches here and there. These hitches are minor issues which can be addressed within a given time.

“The departure canopy is yet to be fully completed, but the inside is completed: Customs, Immigration, departure, arrival conveyor belts, security and others essential things are all in place.

“What we are trying to do now is the distribution of the counters. Other than that, we don’t have too many issues.”