Badoo hits church near Ikorodu, ‘kills three’

Suspected members of the Badoo group have wreaked yet another havoc on a community in Lagos, killing at least three people.

According to PUNCH, the group attacked Crystal Church of Christ (C&S) Aladura located at 4, Victor Anibaba street, Owode Weighbridge, along Ikorodu road.

Wife of the church’s founder simply identified as Ajidara, her two-year-old daughter and another woman who lived in the church, were said to have been killed.

Details of the attack are still sketchy.

Olarinde Famous-Cole, spokesman of the Lagos state police command, could not be reached for comments as he had not responded to a text message sent to his telephone as of the time the report was filed.

The Badoo group has killed at least 26 residents, particularly in Ikorodu, in the last one year.

There is currently a manhunt for members of the group in Ikorodu and this has resulted in the deaths of some innocent persons.

The latest being one Chinedu Paul, an entertainer who was known as Think 2ice.

Angry residents reportedly burnt him to death on Saturday after suspecting that he was a member of the Badoo group.

Paul was killed three days after the group wiped out a family of five at Odogunyan in Ikorodu.

The police have advised residents of Ikorodu to always have a valid form of identification on them.