Badoo returns to Ikorodu, kills four

Suspected members of the Badoo cult group have hacked four members of a family to death in the Ibeshe area of Ikorodu in Lagos.

Olarinde Famous-Cole, spokesman of the Lagos state police command, confirmed the deaths but said investigation was ongoing to unravel the identity of the killers.

Famous-Cole said the attack was possible because the house the family lived in was isolated.

He warned Lagos residents against living in “isolated and unsafe areas” where they might be vulnerable to attacks.

“A murder incident was reported during the early hours of Sunday, July 30 where police operatives of the Lagos state command responded to a distress call at Oke Ota, Ibeshe, Ikorodu area of Lagos state,” he said in a statement.

“Mobilising to the scene, police operatives found it extremely difficult to locate the house which was situated in a thick forest where it is remotely impossible for anybody to identify a dwelling house in the area.

“Eventually arriving at the scene on foot, the house is just a room and parlour with one open window and no visible form of security.

“There, a family of five was attacked and three died on the spot while one died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The last member is alive and responding to treatment.”

Famous-Cole also warned residents against justice.

“The command also wishes to inform members of the public to come forward with useful information to aid the police and not resort to jungle justice as investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.

His warning is based on last month’s killing of innocent persons as a result of attacks by the Badoo group.

Ikorodu residents had beefed up security in the last one month, forcing the group to relocate to other communities.

The latest incident is a setback to the security effort in the area.

Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos, has vowed to wipe out the Badoo group.