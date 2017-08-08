Bakare’s 42-page memo as Buhari’s antidote for Biafra?

Advertisement

I have followed Pastor Tunde Bakare, presiding pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly (LRA), for over a decade now. I have watched his passion for national development get misunderstood repeatedly.

I was much younger then, but I heard how Gbenga Adeboye, the great multitalented entertainer (God rest his soul), spoke about this same Bakare. I have heard of his escapades during the military era, his role in the aftermath of the June 12 election of 1993. Nothing to hide; I have strong interest in Pastor Tunde Bakare.

In my estimation, Bakare is not an activist born by democracy or driven by present gains; his activism and prophetic insight predates Nigeria’s fourth republic. A man who has stood against Ibrahim Babangida, Sani Abacha, and Olusegun Obasanjo at difficult times, sure deserves our ears — if not our respect.

In 2011, when he was named to run for office alongside General Muhammadu Buhari, Bakare, to the surprise of many, took up the challenge and ran — against all odds. He travelled the length and breadth of this country speaking about his idea of a new Nigeria. I was at one of those rallies in the southwest, listening to the ideas that the Buhari-Bakare team was proposing. I thought they were brilliant, but like they say, the rest today is history.

Born before Nigeria’s independence, Bakare has seen Nigeria in its best and worst forms so far, and he says there is nothing new in what Nigeria is going through.

After President Muhammadu Buhari won the elections in 2015, Bakare was one of those persons who prepared some policy directions that President Buhari could consider for the navigation of Nigeria to the heights originally promised in 2011. According to Bakare, an executive summary of his state of the nation address in January 2016, was sent to the president as recommendation for action.

Long before restructuring became the order of the day, Bakare had told the president on live TV that “the summary of our assessment of the entire framework of governance and public policy is that without restructuring, this administration may achieve little or no significant and sustainable success”. Today, we are seeing the express image and consequences of the lack of restructuring. The Buhari administration has definitely done so much, but with little to show for it.

THE 42-PAGE MEMO AS ANTIDOTE FOR AGITATIONS

Bakare said very early in the life of this administration, he presented a 42-page memo to President Buhari on how to restructure Nigeria for effectiveness. He, like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, believe restructuring or diversification is not a quick job. Okonjo-Iweala suggests that diversification may take up to 30 years. Bakare on the other hand says restructuring-cum-diversification should take about 10 years, but the results will be sure.

“Those in government and leadership position who truly love this nation know within themselves that we must restructure as soon as possible in order not to further impede the growth and development of our nation,” Bakare said only last month.

“At the long last, APC has now formed a committee to define restructuring… two months into this administration, we prepared a 42-page document for the restructuring of Nigeria and gave it to the president; this is the way to go, now they are forming a committee to define restructuring.”

I have not seen Bakare’s 42-page document to Buhari, but I have heard him speak of the central idea.

As I understood it; there must be a convergence of the people in a discussion that is done without fear. The north must not approach the table of brotherhood with threats of chasing the Igbo out of the north. The south must not come to this fellowship of brothers with the secession at the back of it mind, everyone must come with the mind to seek a collective solution.

In summary, the plan suggests that Nigeria can set a new sharing formula, which is not so different from what currently exist, but this time, a particular portion of allocations given from the federal purse will be used in the development of every part of the Nigerian state.

So, If Ondo state gets N7 billion for the month of July, a particular portion (say N2 billion) will be set aside for the development of resources in Ondo state, towards financial self-sufficiency. So N2 billion may go into cocoa cultivation to ensure the state generates income from cocoa. If Osun gets N5 billion, N2 billion can be set aside for mining gold in Ilesha. This process goes on for years, and when everyone has achieved some self sufficiency, then the nation can reduce the power at the centre. At this time, every state keeps what they make and remit only a small portion to the centre.

What are your thoughts? Can this be Buhari’s magic wand for quelling this noise of restructuring? Can the central idea of Bakare’s 42-paged memo be the antidote for the Biafra agitation?

#CHOSENFORCHEVENING

I’m overwhelmed by the love I have received in the past 24 hours. The UK government Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCO) was gracious enough to choose over 40 Nigerians as scholars for the prestigious Chevening award for the 2017/2018 academic year.

Upon annoucement yesterday, I have received tons of messages, calls, and other acts of love.

I just want to seize this opportunity to appreciate the fairest queen of them all, the team at TheCable, friends from across the world, Anuoluwapo Adelakun, a worthy partner through this path, the UK government and of course the God who cannot lie. I am forever grateful to be #ChosenForChevening.

You can reach Tijani across major social media platforms @OluwamayowaTJ.