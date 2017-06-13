Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Bauchi governor in Saudi Arabia for ‘check-up’
June 13
16:28 2017
Mohammed Abubakar, governor of Bauchi state, is to travel to Saudi Arabia for medical checkup, Bello Ilelah, secretary to the state government, said on Tuesday.

Ilelah said the governor would be away for 17 days, during which his deputy, Nuhu Gidado, would act as the state’s chief executive.

“His Excellency, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar Esq, Governor of Bauchi, will undertake a medical trip to Saudi Arabia, from Tuesday, 13th June, 2017, to Friday, 30th June, 2017,” Ilelah said in a statement.

“During his absence, His Excellency, Nuhu Gidado, deputy governor, will act as the governor.”

Nigerians have been complaining about foreign medical trips by leaders, but the political class has not paid attention to the complaints.

After spending 49 days in the UK for treatment, President Muhammadu Buhari departed the country on May 7, for an indefinite medical trip to London.

Before leaving, he handed over to Yemi Osinbajo, his deputy.

  1. Majidadi
    June 14, 14:50

    I wish you a quickly recovery

    Reply to this comment

