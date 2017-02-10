Saturday, February 11, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 10, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,340.02   Deals 2,604.00   Volume 201,727,297.00   Value 2,587,118,035.07Market Cap 8,769,701,629,627.60 TOP GAINERS   SEPLAT 375 (5)   BETAGLAS 33.07 (1.57)   ZENITHBANK 15.45 (0.44)   ACCESS 6.94 (0.33)   AIRSERVICE 2.74 (0.24)   TOP LOSERS   NB 125 (-3.73)   ETI 9.8 (-0.2)   UAC-PROP 1.89 (-0.09)   LIVESTOCK 0.72 (-0.03)   FIDELITYBK 0.83 (-0.02)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304   £GBP 378.8144   EURO 323.2432   SWISS FRANC 302.8793   YEN 2.6775   Selling: $USD 305   £GBP 380.0605   EURO 324.3065   SWISS FRANC 303.8757   YEN 2.6863   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.94   Natural Gas 3.029 (-0.112)   Gold 1235.70 (-1.1001)   Silver 17.975 (0.234)   Copper 2.767 (0.1135)   Wheat 449.00 (5.50)   Coffee 145.55 (0.35)   Cotton 75.73 (0.15)   Cocoa 1941.00 (-33.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Nigeria has ‘more female entrepreneurs’ than any country in the world

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Nigeria has ‘more female entrepreneurs’ than any country in the world
February 10
16:17 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Nigeria has the highest number of female entrepreneurs in the world, according to BBC.

The organisation spoke with two women who sell moi moi, a traditional meal made from beans, to make a living.

Ayo Megbope started by selling moi moi, but now has a restaurant and a catering service, while Aminat Salau, a market seller is also doing well.

“Forty percent of Nigerian women are entrepreneur, that is higher than anywhere else in the world,” BBC said.

Megbope described her business journey, narrating how she relied on family and friends because traditional financial institutions would not help.

“I started my business about nine years ago with a seed capital of $3. Nine years after, we are turning over about $250,000 annually,” she said.

“My access to education and information has helped me a great deal. Family and friends have also been good to me.

“There have been times that I got stuck and I needed to raise capital and I ran to family and friends because the traditional financial institutions would not listen to me.”

Moi Moi Enterpreneur1

Salau at her business location

On the other hand, Salau depends on human traffic to determine her sales.

“Sales are good, on some days we sell 60 or 80 wraps in the morning. When we have more time or more people passing by, we sell till late in the evening,” she said.

BBC said it would be difficult for traders like Salau to grow their business.

“Female entrepreneurs in Nigeria often struggle to secure investment, banks normally require collateral, like property, which women often do not have. Without access to capital, it will be difficult for Aminat to grow her business.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
BBC Africawomen entrepreneurs
Advertisement

Social Comments

2 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Reader
    Reader February 11, 11:04

    Does anyone know where we can find Aminat Salau

    Reply to this comment
  2. Reader
    Reader February 11, 11:06

    Can i pls get the contact detail for aminat salau

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

February 10, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK316.00394.684336.4136
LAGOS505620525
KANO503617525
PH507623525
ABUJA504625535
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.