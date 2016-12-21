Thursday, December 22, 2016
MARKET UPDATE
DECEMBER 21, 2016 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,418.11 Deals 3,937.00 Volume 421,182,117.00 Value 10,078,152,395.76Market Cap 9,089,846,669,734.50TOP GAINERS CONOIL 35.8 (1.69) WAPCO 40.99 (0.99) GLAXOSMITH 15.75 (0.75) CADBURY 11.1 (0.4) CCNN 4.42 (0.21) TOP LOSERS SEPLAT 370.5 (-19.5) FO 85.47 (-9.22) CAP 31.6 (-1.66) BETAGLAS 28.88 (-1.52) UNILEVER 35 (-1) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.25 £GBP 375.5054 EURO 315.8115 SWISS FRANC 295.2164 YEN 2.5782 Selling:$USD 305.25 £GBP 376.7396 EURO 316.8495 SWISS FRANC 296.1867 YEN 2.5866 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.31 Natural Gas 3.57 (0.028) Gold 1133.20 (0.00) Silver 15.98 (0.001) Copper 2.485(-0.0065) Wheat 398.50 (-1.00) Coffee 144.55 (0.00) Cotton 70.43 (0.30) Cocoa 2279.00 (0.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Beware! I am God’s anointed, Fayose tells EFCC

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Beware! I am God’s anointed, Fayose tells EFCC
December 21
09:25 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, has described himself as “God’s anointed”, warning the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to come after him at its peril.

Fayose said as things are currently, the anti-graft agency cannot prosecute any meaningful fight against corruption.

“If they have studied me very well, they would have stopped running after God’s anointed,” read a statement issued on Fayose’s behalf by Lere Olayinka, his spokesman.

“The more they run after me, the more they hit their heads on the Rock of Ages and get themselves fatally injured.”

He also commended the judiciary for “standing firm against the EFCC’s tyranny”, saying the way and manner the commission had been going about “shopping” for court orders against Nigerians should concern lovers of rule of law in the country.

Fayose expressed delight over the court order that asked EFCC to release all his property.

“It is the height of irresponsibility and fraud for the EFCC to have approached Justice Okon Abang for a similar order and concealed the fact that the order obtained from Justice Dimgba elapsed on September 3 and had failed to approach the same court for an extension.”

“The EFCC and its corrupt elements fraudulently approached Justice Abang, knowing that the judge himself is fraudulent as established by the court of appeal and the same EFCC has even moved to the Federal High Court, Akure in search of another order, ostensibly because they have realised that the judge in the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti won’t play ball.

“Justice Dimgba gave interim orders on July 20, and reaffirmed on August 3, and the orders were made to last for 45 days to enable EFCC carry out its investigations. Instead of going back to the same court, the EFCC ran to Justice Abang, a judge already adjudged to be fraudulent by the Appeal Court to obtain another order.

“Should we now say that 45 days was inadequate for the any meaningful investigation to be carried out by the EFCC if indeed the commission was interested in investigating anything? Didn’t EFCC carry out its investigation before going to court to seek order to seize the property?

“The EFCC and its collaborators should stop running after me as if I am the only reason they were employed. They should keep their gun powder dry and wait till the end of my tenure, and I can assure them that they will be defeated as I have always done, that is if they are still around then.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2016 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Ayodele FayoseEFCC
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Atabrata
    Atabrata December 22, 13:37

    Gov. Fayose should stop all those drama and face reality.It is ideal you clear yourself when a Weighty allegations are levelled against you using the legal framework of our country. It is not every legal action that is a ploy for vendetta against opposition in politics.He has not done well in Ekiti state, yet constitutes huge critics of Buhari led APC administration.He should do well to justify his criticism of Buhari than being so disgusting always.we must learn from history!

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

December 20, 2016USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.63388.32326.65
LAGOS485605515
KANO480600505
PH490600510
ABUJA485605515
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.