Beware! I am God’s anointed, Fayose tells EFCC

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, has described himself as “God’s anointed”, warning the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to come after him at its peril.

Fayose said as things are currently, the anti-graft agency cannot prosecute any meaningful fight against corruption.

“If they have studied me very well, they would have stopped running after God’s anointed,” read a statement issued on Fayose’s behalf by Lere Olayinka, his spokesman.

“The more they run after me, the more they hit their heads on the Rock of Ages and get themselves fatally injured.”

He also commended the judiciary for “standing firm against the EFCC’s tyranny”, saying the way and manner the commission had been going about “shopping” for court orders against Nigerians should concern lovers of rule of law in the country.

Fayose expressed delight over the court order that asked EFCC to release all his property.

“It is the height of irresponsibility and fraud for the EFCC to have approached Justice Okon Abang for a similar order and concealed the fact that the order obtained from Justice Dimgba elapsed on September 3 and had failed to approach the same court for an extension.”

“The EFCC and its corrupt elements fraudulently approached Justice Abang, knowing that the judge himself is fraudulent as established by the court of appeal and the same EFCC has even moved to the Federal High Court, Akure in search of another order, ostensibly because they have realised that the judge in the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti won’t play ball.

“Justice Dimgba gave interim orders on July 20, and reaffirmed on August 3, and the orders were made to last for 45 days to enable EFCC carry out its investigations. Instead of going back to the same court, the EFCC ran to Justice Abang, a judge already adjudged to be fraudulent by the Appeal Court to obtain another order.

“Should we now say that 45 days was inadequate for the any meaningful investigation to be carried out by the EFCC if indeed the commission was interested in investigating anything? Didn’t EFCC carry out its investigation before going to court to seek order to seize the property?

“The EFCC and its collaborators should stop running after me as if I am the only reason they were employed. They should keep their gun powder dry and wait till the end of my tenure, and I can assure them that they will be defeated as I have always done, that is if they are still around then.”