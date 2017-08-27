Monday, August 28, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Boko Haram commander surrenders, says ‘I led squads to abduct Chibok girls’

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Boko Haram commander surrenders, says ‘I led squads to abduct Chibok girls’
August 27
15:36 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Auwal Ismaeela, a top Boko Haram commander, has surrendered and confessed to leading the squads that abducted the Chibok girls in 2014.

Ismaeela said he was tired of the “senseless” atrocities of the insurgent group, hence his decision to surrender.

According to PRNigeria, the Boko Haram commander expressed regrets over his actions and said he was cooperating with the Nigerian military with information on locations and hideouts of other top commanders.

He said he was “brainwashed and misled” to abduct and kill people, adding that he could no longer stand the atrocities “contrary to the teachings of Islam” which were being carried out by the insurgents.

“My self and Abu Hafsat a Boko Haram commander led other squads to abduct the Chibok girls,” he said.

“We led the operations to invade Gwoza, Bama, Limankara mobile barrack, Bita, Bosso, Madagali, Chibok, Pulka, Firgi, and Mubi.

“In Madagali which was my home town, myself, Adam Vitiri, Abu Adam and Habu Kudama, some high ranking Boko Haram Commander led an operation in 2014 where we killed some students and youths at the Central Secondary School in Sabon Garin Madagali.

“In one of the operations, I abducted my wife named Maryam who had two kids for me in Sambisa Forest.

“It is unfortunate that I was brainwashed and misled not only on some abductions but in the killings of my own people that were innocent. I wholeheartedly regret my actions.

“During a battle in Konduga where myself and other Boko Haram commanders led the operations, I lost my right leg and was almost got burnt. Even at that, I did not stop fighting for the course. Sheikh Shekau ordered that I should be given a tricycle which I continued to use for various operations before I eventually surrendered.

“I willingly surrendered to the military because I was tired of the senseless killing and fight. I realised that our people have resort to stealing and all sort of atrocity contrary to the teaching and practice of Islam.

“Women were being raped, sometimes publicly. Children died from malnutrition and disease as the living condition became harsher. As there was no food in the camp, people died every day because of hunger.

“I will continue to cooperate with the security agencies in providing useful information on our mode of operations and to disclose top-secret hideouts of our commanders.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Boko Haram commanderchibok girls
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. osas
    osas August 28, 08:02

    the law most take place mr boko haram commader

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

Aug 25, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK360.05462.08425.50
LAGOS370475432
KANO369475430
PH370477433
ABUJA370477433
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.