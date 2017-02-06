Thursday, February 9, 2017
Boko Haram ‘killed 75′ NSCDC officers in 2016

Boko Haram 'killed 75′ NSCDC officers in 2016
February 06
18:40 2017
The Borno state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday said Boko Haram insurgents killed 75 of its officers in 2016.

Ibrahim Abdullahi (pictured), commandant of the corps, said 15 officers were also declared missing in the previous year.

Abdullahi said the NSCDC headquarters rendered assistance to the families who were bereaved by the attacks.

He explained that the officers lost their lives in separate attacks in Gwoza and Gamborun Ngala.

Abdullahi added that those killed comprised of officers from anti-riot squad, bomb detection and disposal and the detective unit of the command.

He added that the NSCDC would deploy more officers to the areas that have been recovered from Boko Haram.

“We will deploy additional 500 personnel in liberated LGAs. We have already deployed  100 to Dikwa, we are preparing 30 for Monguno, while 20 of our men were drafted for Nganzai local government area,” he said.

“Some of them are already in Chibok and Askira  Uba local government areas.”

  1. atilaintelligence
    atilaintelligence February 09, 09:08

    May their souls rest in peace,it was a National duties the bereaved families should take heart.

