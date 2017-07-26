Borno ambush: Army confirms losing nine personnel, says many insurgents were also killed

Advertisement

The Nigerian army has confirmed losing eight soldiers and an officer in a Boko Haram ambush in Borno state.

TheCable had earlier reported how the nine security personnel were killed in Magumeri local government area of the state, on Tuesday.

The deceased provided security for a team of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) returning from oil exploration at Barno Yasu in Magumeri.

After killing the soldiers and some civilian joint task force operatives, the militants also abducted the oil workers.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Sani Usman, spokesman of the army, said many of the “terrorists” were killed, while all the 10 staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) who were kidnapped had been released.

He said the bodies of the military personnel and a civilian, who died in the incident had been recovered.

“On receipt of the information, the brigade mobilised and sent reinforcement, search and rescue party that include the armed forces special forces and guides that worked and pursued the terrorists throughout the night,” the statement read.

“So far, they have rescued all the NNPC staff and recovered the corpses of the officer, eight soldiers and a civilian who have been evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

“The team recovered four vehicles one of which include a gun truck mounted with an Anti-Aircraft Gun, two white Hilux taken away from NNPC staff and one blue Hilux belonging to CJTF.

“The team also recovered large quantities of arms and ammunition, several spare tyres, many jerry cans containing Petroleum, oil and lubricant, assorted drugs, improvised explosive device making materials, reflective jackets and a Motorola handheld radio, among others.

“The team also neutralised many of the terrorists.”