Thursday, July 20, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Boroh: Buhari approves all I ask for Niger Delta

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Boroh: Buhari approves all I ask for Niger Delta
July 18
12:08 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Paul Boroh, special adviser to the president on Niger-Delta, says President Muhammadu Buhari approves everything he asked him for concerning his activities in the Niger Delta.

Boroh, who is also the coordinator, presidential amnesty programme, told NAN in New York that Buhari’s commitment had brought about peace in the region.

“The main reason the Niger-Delta is stable today is because of the total commitment of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, in ensuring that the Niger-Delta is peaceful, stable,” he said.

“This is mainly to allow for development in the region.

“The president is very concerned about the region – that it has not developed the way he expected.

“That is why candidly speaking, all that I ask for, he approves.

“It is more so because he’s very committed to ensuring development in the region.

“And while he gives me the support to achieve his commitment, the stakeholders of the Presidential Amnesty Programme are also in total support of the administration.

“We meet from time to time and they pledge their loyalty, they are happy with the way the programme is being conducted.

“And they are ready to ensure that they support the administration and the programme until we achieve the result for which it was established.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Muhammadu Buhariniger deltaPaul Boroh
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Smiling Sunny
    Smiling Sunny July 20, 10:57

    A round peg in a round hole indeed. Well-done sir. We totally appropriate your commitment towards bringing sustainable development and stability to the Niger Delta region.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

July 20, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK320.50415.20369.05
LAGOS366473418
KANO367467415
PH372465412
ABUJA367472420
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.