Tuesday, March 14, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

2017 UTME to begin May 6, forms available March 20

March 13
09:16 2017
The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) says the 2017 Unified Matriculation Tertiary Examinations will begin on May 6.

The board made the announcement in the early hours of Monday via its website.

The exams will run through to May 20, excluding May 12 to allow candidates write further mathematics examination for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

According to the board, sale of the 2017 application form will begin on March 20 and end on April 19.

Candidates are expected to pay N5,500 for the registration package which includes registration fees, reading text, syllabus and brochure.

“UTME 2017 exam starts May 6 to May 20, 2017 (excluding May 12, 2017 because of Candidates sitting for WAEC’s Further Maths exam),” the board wrote on Twitter.

“Sales of form ends on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 while the registration portal closes on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

“For direct entry candidates, the application will be on sale from Sunday, April 23, 2017.”

JAMB had earlier announced it would organise an optional mock examination for interested candidates and urged candidates to be wary of fraudsters who were circulating fake application forms.

In February, JAMB announced that it had completed a joint timetable with the management of the West African Examination Council and National Examination Council to avoid clashing examination dates.

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)
1 Comment

  1. Smart
    Smart March 14, 13:38

    Alas! To God be the Glory.

