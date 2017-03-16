Saturday, March 18, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
MARCH 18, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,653.16 Deals 2,325.00 Volume 151,384,092.00 Value 1,857,230,771.31Market Cap 8,878,071,984,085.20TOP GAINERS DANGCEM 166 (6) BETAGLAS 42.18 (2) WAPCO 36 (1.5) GUARANTY 26.3 (0.5) DANGSUGAR 6.19 (0.19) TOP LOSERS NB 130 (-3.84) GUINNESS 66.5 (-3.49) FO 47.95 (-0.98) ZENITHBANK 14.13 (-0.42) AIRSERVICE 3.07 (-0.12) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.42 Natural Gas 2.95 (0.048) Gold 1229.50 (2.40) Silver 17.41 (0.08) Copper 2.693 (0.0155) Wheat 436.50 (0.50) Coffee 142.00 (0.55) Cotton 78.32 (0.15) Cocoa 2020.00 (-7.00)
MARCH 16, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,418.08 Deals 2,468.00 Volume 280,945,416.00 Value 2,349,419,384.30Market Cap 8,796,717,470,596.41TOP GAINERS NB 133.84 (3.14) FO 48.93 (1.12) GUARANTY 25.8 (0.45) ZENITHBANK 14.55 (0.4) FLOURMILL 17.85 (0.35) TOP LOSERS 7UP 77.71 (-8.29) TOTAL 274.55 (-5.45) ASHAKACEM 9.5 (-0.5) DANGCEM 160 (-0.5) UACN 14 (-0.25) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.15 Natural Gas 2.904 (-0.077) Gold 1226.10 (25.40) Silver 17.30 (0.377) Copper 2.679 (0.0225) Wheat 435.50 (-0.50) Coffee 141.55 (0.65) Cotton 78.05 (-0.03) Cocoa 2035.00 (-13.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Ahmad unseats Hayatou as CAF president — after 29 years in power

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Ahmad unseats Hayatou as CAF president — after 29 years in power
March 16
12:44 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Ahmad Ahmad, the president of Madagascar Football Federation, has defeated Issa Hayatou to emerge the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

After 29 years as president of CAF, Hayatou lost to Ahmad on a voting scale of 34 to 20.

The election, which was held at CAF’s 39th general assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, is the first upsetting election since 1988.

Hayatou had been in power since 1988 when he replaced Abdel Mohammad to become the fifth president in the confederation’s history.

The 70-year-old Cameroonian served as the acting FIFA president until February 26, 2016, following the suspension of Sepp Blatter, and a subsequent ban on corruption allegations.

Hayatous contested for FIFA president in 2002, but lost to Blatter, who is the longest serving FIFA president.

Yidnekatchew Tessema, the Ethiopian who served for 15 years, is the only other CAF president to have served for more than 10 years.

Tessema died in 1987.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. TJ Benjee
    TJ Benjee March 18, 16:39

    At last…A huge break from that man and his link, Sepp Blatter!!

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

March 17, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00390.25339.38
LAGOS455535475
KANO457545470
PH459550480
ABUJA457540475
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.