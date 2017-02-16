PDP loses 6 lawmakers to APC in Lagos

Advertisement

Six of the eight Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members of the Lagos state house of assembly have announced their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Azeez Sanni, acting clerk of the house, read a letter dated February 16, and signed by the defectors, indicating that they had decided to join the APC.

In the letter, the lawmakers said they were taking the step due to the division and infighting which had factionalised their party.

The lawmakers are Akeem Bello (Amuwo Odofin II), Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II), Jude Idimogu (Oshodi/Isolo II), Dayo Famakinwa (Ajeromi Ifelodun II), Oluwa Fatai (Ajeromi/Ifelodun I) and Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi/Isolo I).

Speaking at plenary, Famakinwa said the achievements of Akinwunmu Ambode, governor of the state, inspired him to join APC.

On his part, Oluwa said he joined the ruling party in Lagos because of the feud between Ali-Modu Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi factions of PDP.

Idimogu said: “APC is better. I don’t know how to appreciate the good work of the governor than to join his party to move the state forward.”

Sokunle said the decision to align with the ruling party was borne out of his desire to move his constituency forward.

Sangodara, the only woman among the defectors, said she took the step to serve her constituents better.

“We are all aware of what is happening in PDP,” she said.

Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker, welcomed the the lawmakers to APC and commended them for their decision.

Other APC lawmakers also received the defectors into the party.