Tuesday, July 25, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Amaechi, Oyegun, el-Rufai meet Buhari in London

July 23
21:17 2017
John Oyegun, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been away on a medical vacation in London since May 7, 2017.

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation; Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, were present at the meeting, which was held in London on Sunday.

The meeting was confirmed by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity.

“In a telephone conversation following the meeting of All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and leaders with President Muhammadu Buhari in London Sunday, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, said the President was very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour,” Adesina said via a statement.

“The governor said the party delegation spent more than an hour with President Buhari over lunch, and it was very clear from the discussions that he followed developments at home very closely.

“He said the President was delighted to receive the delegation and asked each governor about affairs in his state. He also asked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, about the state of the railways.

“When asked to react to all the negative things being said about him, the President just laughed, describing such negative reports as lies. Governor Okorocha said President Buhari was completely unperturbed by the cocktail of lies. He, instead, sent his best wishes to Nigerians.”

Adesina, quoted Okorocha as saying Nigerians don’t have to worry at all, adding that President Buhari will be back as soon as the doctors give him the green light.

“By our visit to London today, the merchants of lies have been put out of business and Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling. All those who look up to fake news can find better use for their time,” Adesina quoted Okorocha to have said.

Governors Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna; Yahaya Bello of Kogi; and APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, were also in the delegation.

Social Comments

2 Comments

  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako July 24, 02:17

    The Cable please move to the next story! Thanks

  2. Onye
    Onye July 25, 00:10

    I was on the same plane BA 75 London(heathrow) to Lagos with Amaaechi on Saturday 22 July.I am sure several other people saw him at the Boarding gate B42 at 11.00-1130am
    We left London at 12.05pm and arrived Lagos at 1845. I saw Amaechi in his cabin at Lagos. He could not have been at a meeting in London on Sunday! This is another photoshop!

    Special Adviser. Try another one

