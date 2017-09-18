Tuesday, September 19, 2017
ASUU suspends strike

September 18
21:49 2017
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced a conditional suspension of its nationwide strike.

Biodun Ogunyemi, president of the union, announced the suspension at the end of a meeting with top government officials led by Chris Ngige, minister of labour, in Abuja on Monday.

ASUU declared a nationwide strike on August 13, citing the failure of the government to implement the 2009 agreement it reached with the union.

The union had asked the government to pay its members their earned allowances and to increase funding for universities.

It also protested non-payment of earned academic allowance (EAA), removal of universities staff schools from funding by the government and non-implementation of provisions of the 2014 pension reform act with respect to retired professors and their salaries.

Ogunyemi said the union decided to conditionally suspend the strike action in view of the timeline of October 2017 for the implementation of the signed agreement.

“We are taking into cognisance the fact that major proposals from the government to address the contending issues in the strike action has a deadline of the end of October, 2017,” he said.

“All members of ASUU are to resume work after their branch congresses on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

“However, ASUU will not hesitate to review its position should government reneges on the signed memorandum of action.”

He urged the government not to deliberately dishonor the agreement, pointing out that the continuous breach of signed agreement has been responsible for the constant industrial actions in the universities.

Ogunyemi said the current agreement with the government is based on mutual trust between the union and the government, adding that the trust of the union must be respected by the government.

Social Comments

1 Comment

  Gracendieze
    Gracendieze September 19, 10:30

    At long last…thanks to ASUU I hope federal govt keep their words.

    Reply to this comment

