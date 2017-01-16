UPDATED: Boko Haram hits University of Maiduguri with 2 bomb blasts

Advertisement

Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers have attacked a mosque and another location within the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) in Borno state, killing two people and injuring 17 as of first count.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the incident occurred during “early-morning prayers”.

The agency said a bomb went off at the UNIMAID junior staff mosque near gate 1, while a second exploded near Gate 5 of the university premises.

A #bomb exploded at the #mosque of the University of #Maiduguri, during early morning prayers.

Rescue Operations ongoing …

16.01.2017 — NEMA Nigeria (@nemanigeria) January 16, 2017

“There was reported incidence of twin blast at University of Maiduguri at around 5am this morning,” Sani Datti, head, media and public relations of NEMA, later said.

“One of the suicide bombers detonated his explosion at a Mosque near Gate 1 when people were observing their early-morning prayer. The second one occurred around Gate 5 of the University.

“Rescue and security officials were at scene and seventeen (17 )injured victims were evacuated to Hospital. Two (2 ) persons and two ( 2) suicide bombers confirmed dead (total of Four) at the time of response.”