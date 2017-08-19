Saturday, August 19, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Femi Adesina: Buhari will return today… he’ll address Nigerians Monday

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Femi Adesina: Buhari will return today… he’ll address Nigerians Monday
August 19
08:18 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country on Saturday, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman,  has said.

Adesina, who did not go into details, only said “the president would return later today”.

Buhari has been in the UK where he is receiving medical treatment since May 7.

“President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today, after receiving medical attention in London,” he said in a statement.

“The president had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as acting president since then.”

Adesina also said the president is “expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7am on Monday, August 21, 2017″.

“He thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge,” he added.

Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), is the last known guest of the president in London.

The cleric visited the president on Friday.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
LondonPresident Muhammadu Buhari
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Lawuniapaku
    Lawuniapaku August 19, 11:58

    Thank God our President shall meet us well

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

Aug 18, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK338.00435.64396.98
LAGOS368478432
KANO369477430
PH370477433
ABUJA370477432
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.