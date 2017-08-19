Femi Adesina: Buhari will return today… he’ll address Nigerians Monday

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country on Saturday, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, has said.

Adesina, who did not go into details, only said “the president would return later today”.

Buhari has been in the UK where he is receiving medical treatment since May 7.

“President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today, after receiving medical attention in London,” he said in a statement.

“The president had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as acting president since then.”

Adesina also said the president is “expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7am on Monday, August 21, 2017″.

“He thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge,” he added.

Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), is the last known guest of the president in London.

The cleric visited the president on Friday.