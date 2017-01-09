Buhari sacks FRN boss 2 days after Adeboye left RCCG Nigeria post

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate removal Jim Obazee, executive secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRN), who enforced a law that forced Enoch Adeboye to resign as general overseer of the Redemeed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Nigeria.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to Shehu, the president also approved the reconstitution of the board of the council.

“He has appointed a chairman and a new executive secretary for the council,” he said.

“The new council as approved by the president has Mr Adedotun Sulaiman, MFR as chairman.

“Mr Sulaiman was a former managing partner/director of Arthur Anderson and later, Accenture. He is a chartered accountant and a product of the University of Lagos and Harvard Business School.

“The president has also approved the appointment of Mr Daniel Asapokhai as the executive secretary of the council.

“Mr Asopokhai is a partner and a financial reporting specialist at the PricewaterHouseCoopers (PwC), Nigeria. He is a product of the University of Lagos and the University of Pretoria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has also instructed the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to invite the 19 ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government and private sector organisations specified in the FRC Act to nominate members of the board of the council.”