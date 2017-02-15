Thursday, February 16, 2017
Buhari hosts Saraki, Dogara at Abuja House, London
February 15
20:26 2017
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, at Abuja House, London.

Ahmed Lawan, senate leader, is also in attendance.

A source confirmed this to TheCable.

However,  Yusuf Lasun, deputy speaker, who was scheduled to be at the meeting could not make it.

Buhari and Lawmakers

In handshake with Lawan

 

The lawmakers arrived at the residence a few minutes before 8pm – Nigerian time.

Buhari has been in the UK on vacation since January 19.

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All progressives Congress (APC), and some leaders of the party had paid him a visit in London.

  1. ABDULKAREEM IBRAHIM
    ABDULKAREEM IBRAHIM February 16, 22:46

    We thank God that our able president is hale and hearty, this visit by the senate president and speaker house reps has clear the air that our president is a live this has dismissed the rumour been speculated by some enemies of progress, I wish our president a well healthy condition strength to com back home and continue with his good job ameen.

