Buhari hosts Saraki, Dogara at Abuja House, London

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, at Abuja House, London.

Ahmed Lawan, senate leader, is also in attendance.

A source confirmed this to TheCable.

However, Yusuf Lasun, deputy speaker, who was scheduled to be at the meeting could not make it.

The lawmakers arrived at the residence a few minutes before 8pm – Nigerian time.

Buhari has been in the UK on vacation since January 19.

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All progressives Congress (APC), and some leaders of the party had paid him a visit in London.