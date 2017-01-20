I’ll fight for you, Trump tells Americans as he takes oath of office

Advertisement

Billionaire businessman and television personality, Donald Trump, has been sworn in as the 45th president of the US, vowing to fight for the American people.

John Roberts, jnr, chief justice of the US, administered the oath of office on Trump at Capitol Hill, Washington DC.

“January 20, 2017 will go into history as a day that the people become the president of this country again,” he said in his inaugural address.

“We are not taking power from one president to the other or from one party to the other but we are taking power from Washington to you, the people.

“I will fight for you with every breath in me… I will never ever let you down.”

He pledged that the people would be the focus of his administration, promising that he would be the president of all Americans.

“The oath of office I take today is the oath of allegiance to all Americans,” he said.

A greenhorn in politics, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state, in the November 8 election.

At 70, he has officially become the oldest man to be elected US president. He has taken the record from Ronald Reagan who was only 69 when he took office.