Wednesday, August 23, 2017
TheCable

Five officers injured as suicide bomber target police van in Maiduguri

August 23
15:04 2017
At least five policemen sustained injuries in a suicide attack in the Muna area of Maiduguri, capital of Borno state, on Wednesday.

A source disclosed this to TheCable, saying the incident happened around 2:50pm on Wednesday.

A policeman also confirmed the attack, revealing that the affected officers were of the federal special anti-robbery squad (FSARS).

Officials of the Borno state emergency management agency (SEMA) and security agencies have reportedly moved to the scene.

TheCable gathered that another suspect was killed, still in Muna, before detonating his explosives.

The attacks happened less than 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari presided over a security meeting where he ordered service chiefs to tackle security threats in the north-east and other parts of the country.

In a nationwide address on Monday, Buhari had said his government would “reinforce and reinvigorate the fight against elements of Boko Haram which are attempting a new series of attacks on soft targets “.

The sect carried out a series of attacks during the president’s 103-day medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. murtala6315
    murtala6315 August 23, 15:09

    O God of mercy!

