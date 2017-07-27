Thursday, July 27, 2017
Constitution review: How house of reps voted
July 27
18:07 2017
The house of representatives on Thursday reviewed and considered 33 bills from the harmonised report of the committee on constitution review.

The senate had its own session on Wednesday. Among the bill passed by the lower legislative chamber are the 35 percent affirmative action for women, not too young to run, financial autonomy for state legislature, reduction of authorisation of expenditure before budget passage from 6 to three months.

Constitution amendments only become operative after they have been passed by at least 24 state houses of assembly and two-thirds of the national assembly.

Below are all the bills they considered and how they voted:

NUMBERBILLYESNO
1Members of the council of states2746
2Authorisation of expenditure2950
3Devolution of power21071
4Financial autonomy of state legislature28610
5Distributable account for Local Governments to have their own special account29112
6Democratic existence funding and tenure of LG council2857
7State creation and boundary adjustment166125
8Immunity for legislators for acts in course of duty28810
9Political parties & electoral matters: Time to conduct bye elections & power to deregister parties2932
10Presidential Assent1028
11Time frame for submission of names of ministerial nominees24846
12Appointment of minister from the FCT19191
13Change of names of some LG councils: Ebonyi, Oyo, Ogun, Pleateau and Rivers.22057
14Independent candidacy27514
15The Nigeria Police Force to become Nigerian Police2809
16Restriction of the tenure of president and governor2923
17Separation of accountant general of the federal government from accountant general of the federation27423
18Make the office of the auditor-general of federation and for State financially independent28911
19Separation of office of attorney general from the minister/commissioner of justice23458
20Submissions from the Judiciary2656
21Determination of pre-election matters2883
22Consequential amendment on civil defence2932
23Citizenship and indigenship21677
24Procedure for overriding presidential veto in constitutional alteration27120
25Removal of law-making power from executive arm (Part 1) To remove NYSC, National Security Agencies/Public Complaints Commission from the constitution to enable only lawmakers make laws on them20947
25Removal of law making power from executive arm (Part 2) Land Use Act.139148
26Investment and securities tribunal27012
27Reduction of age for election2612
28Authorization of expenditure time frame for laying appropriation bill, passage etc2517
29Deletion of state independent electoral commission.22951
30Inclusion of Section 141 of the electoral act in the constitution24116
  1. De Don
    De Don July 27, 13:35

    Why backtracking, instead of making progress.

Exchange Rates

July 27, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK325.25427.51380.35
LAGOS364475425
KANO364473424
PH365477428
ABUJA364475424
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
