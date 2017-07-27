Constitution review: How house of reps voted

Advertisement

The house of representatives on Thursday reviewed and considered 33 bills from the harmonised report of the committee on constitution review.

The senate had its own session on Wednesday. Among the bill passed by the lower legislative chamber are the 35 percent affirmative action for women, not too young to run, financial autonomy for state legislature, reduction of authorisation of expenditure before budget passage from 6 to three months.

Constitution amendments only become operative after they have been passed by at least 24 state houses of assembly and two-thirds of the national assembly.

Below are all the bills they considered and how they voted:

NUMBER BILL YES NO 1 Members of the council of states 274 6 2 Authorisation of expenditure 295 0 3 Devolution of power 210 71 4 Financial autonomy of state legislature 286 10 5 Distributable account for Local Governments to have their own special account 291 12 6 Democratic existence funding and tenure of LG council 285 7 7 State creation and boundary adjustment 166 125 8 Immunity for legislators for acts in course of duty 288 10 9 Political parties & electoral matters: Time to conduct bye elections & power to deregister parties 293 2 10 Presidential Assent 10 28 11 Time frame for submission of names of ministerial nominees 248 46 12 Appointment of minister from the FCT 191 91 13 Change of names of some LG councils: Ebonyi, Oyo, Ogun, Pleateau and Rivers. 220 57 14 Independent candidacy 275 14 15 The Nigeria Police Force to become Nigerian Police 280 9 16 Restriction of the tenure of president and governor 292 3 17 Separation of accountant general of the federal government from accountant general of the federation 274 23 18 Make the office of the auditor-general of federation and for State financially independent 289 11 18 Financial autonomy for auditor general of federation and state 289 11 19 Separation of office of attorney general from the minister/commissioner of justice 234 58 20 Submissions from the Judiciary 265 6 21 Determination of pre-election matters 288 3 22 Consequential amendment on civil defence 293 2 23 Citizenship and indigenship 216 77 24 Procedure for overriding presidential veto in constitutional alteration 271 20 25 Removal of law-making power from executive arm (Part 1) To remove NYSC, National Security Agencies/Public Complaints Commission from the constitution to enable only lawmakers make laws on them 209 47 25 Removal of law making power from executive arm (Part 2) Land Use Act. 139 148 26 Investment and securities tribunal 270 12 27 Reduction of age for election 261 2 28 Authorization of expenditure time frame for laying appropriation bill, passage etc 251 7 29 Deletion of state independent electoral commission. 229 51 30 Inclusion of Section 141 of the electoral act in the constitution 241 16