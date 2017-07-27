Constitution review: How house of reps voted

July 27
18:07 2017
The house of representatives on Thursday reviewed and considered 33 bills from the harmonised report of the committee on constitution review.
The senate had its own session on Wednesday. Among the bill passed by the lower legislative chamber are the 35 percent affirmative action for women, not too young to run, financial autonomy for state legislature, reduction of authorisation of expenditure before budget passage from 6 to three months.
Constitution amendments only become operative after they have been passed by at least 24 state houses of assembly and two-thirds of the national assembly.
Below are all the bills they considered and how they voted:
|NUMBER
|BILL
|YES
|NO
|1
|Members of the council of states
|274
|6
|2
|Authorisation of expenditure
|295
|0
|3
|Devolution of power
|210
|71
|4
|Financial autonomy of state legislature
|286
|10
|5
|Distributable account for Local Governments to have their own special account
|291
|12
|6
|Democratic existence funding and tenure of LG council
|285
|7
|7
|State creation and boundary adjustment
|166
|125
|8
|Immunity for legislators for acts in course of duty
|288
|10
|9
|Political parties & electoral matters: Time to conduct bye elections & power to deregister parties
|293
|2
|10
|Presidential Assent
|10
|28
|11
|Time frame for submission of names of ministerial nominees
|248
|46
|12
|Appointment of minister from the FCT
|191
|91
|13
|Change of names of some LG councils: Ebonyi, Oyo, Ogun, Pleateau and Rivers.
|220
|57
|14
|Independent candidacy
|275
|14
|15
|The Nigeria Police Force to become Nigerian Police
|280
|9
|16
|Restriction of the tenure of president and governor
|292
|3
|17
|Separation of accountant general of the federal government from accountant general of the federation
|274
|23
|18
|Make the office of the auditor-general of federation and for State financially independent
|289
|11
|18
|Financial autonomy for auditor general of federation and state
|289
|11
|19
|Separation of office of attorney general from the minister/commissioner of justice
|234
|58
|20
|Submissions from the Judiciary
|265
|6
|21
|Determination of pre-election matters
|288
|3
|22
|Consequential amendment on civil defence
|293
|2
|23
|Citizenship and indigenship
|216
|77
|24
|Procedure for overriding presidential veto in constitutional alteration
|271
|20
|25
|Removal of law-making power from executive arm (Part 1) To remove NYSC, National Security Agencies/Public Complaints Commission from the constitution to enable only lawmakers make laws on them
|209
|47
|25
|Removal of law making power from executive arm (Part 2) Land Use Act.
|139
|148
|26
|Investment and securities tribunal
|270
|12
|27
|Reduction of age for election
|261
|2
|28
|Authorization of expenditure time frame for laying appropriation bill, passage etc
|251
|7
|29
|Deletion of state independent electoral commission.
|229
|51
|30
|Inclusion of Section 141 of the electoral act in the constitution
|241
|16
