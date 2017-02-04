Sunday, February 5, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 03, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,802.54   Deals 2,350.00   Volume 144,626,685.00   Value 1,223,700,591.84Market Cap 8,892,445,823,706.65 TOP GAINERS   GUINNESS 66.5 (2.97)   ETI 10.3 (0.15)   UBN 5 (0.06)   UCAP 3.55 (0.05)   NPFMCRFBK 1.13 (0.05)   TOP LOSERS   NESTLE 680 (-19.99)   NB 133.11 (-1.43)   UACN 15.2 (-0.79)   GUARANTY 23.02 (-0.58)   CADBURY 9.2 (-0.25)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25   £GBP 380.2821   EURO 326.6428   SWISS FRANC 305.2573   YEN 2.6887   Selling: $USD 305.25   £GBP 381.532   EURO 327.7164   SWISS FRANC 306.2607   YEN 2.6975   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 56.43   Natural Gas 3.07 (-0.117)   Gold 1219.20 (-0.2001)   Silver 17.425 (-0.004)   Copper 2.6175 (-0.068)   Wheat 432.75 (-1.75)   Coffee 146.10 (0.15)   Cotton 76.57 (-0.35)   Cocoa 2063.00 (-21.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

VIDEO: Tumultuous crowd welcomes Ibori to Oghara, his hometown

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
VIDEO: Tumultuous crowd welcomes Ibori to Oghara, his hometown
February 04
16:55 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Activities ground to a halt in the Oghara hometown of James Ibori, former Delta state, on Saturday, following his return after nearly seven years in detention.

Ibori fled the town in Ethiope East local government area of Delta in April 2010 to evade arrest by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The politician returned to the country around 4:30am on Saturday and was picked up by agents of the Department of State Services (DSS).

He left the DSS headquarters in Abuja after holding a meeting with Lawal Daura, director-general of the service.

A mammoth crowd had converged on the Osubi Airport, near Warri to receive him, but some of them left when words went round that he was at the DSS headquarters.

It was later revealed that he had left Abuja, and would land at the Benin airport in neighbouring Edo state. Most of his supporters, including top politicians, relocated to Oghara.

A source at the Benin airport said Ibori arrived at the place in a chartered flight, and immediately embarked on the journey to Delta.

“Security was very tight. In fact his arrival took us unaware. Nobody could move close to him, as he was surrounded by his security aides,” the source said.

People lined up both sides of the road, singing and dancing. Different groups had their own style of celebration.

The atmosphere became charged when Ibori’s convoy entered the town. Youth had surrounded his private residence, and taken over every available space within.

It took a while for security operatives to make way for him to alight from his car. Before moving in, Ibori acknowledged cheers from the crowd.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
DeltaJames IboriOghara
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. B
    B February 05, 09:53

    No body should blame those who are celebrating ibori they never knew when politician steals from them and they don’t know what politician give to them all they experience is economic hardships and their responds is to praise those who left and blame those who are presente Governor and president see no body can eat his cake and have it back they blame those who are baking the cake and praise those who eat the larger size of the cake and shear the remnant

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

February 03, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.50394.66340.52
LAGOS498615526
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA495607525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.