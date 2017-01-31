Wednesday, February 1, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 01, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY:All Share Index 26,036.24Deals 2,914.00Volume 205,771,130.00Value 2,762,787,400.24Market Cap 8,972,985,643,235.82 TOP GAINERSMOBIL 270 (5.44)UNILEVER 35.5 (2.1)WAPCO 41.01 (0.58)AFRIPRUD 3.16 (0.13)UACN 16.5 (0.09)TOP LOSERSNESTLE 727 (-23)TOTAL 290.01 (-8.95)FO 71.22 (-2.78)NB 139.8 (-2.2)UBA 112.1 (-1.3)CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25£GBP 379.6127EURO 327.5251SWISS FRANC 306.6418YEN 2.6811Selling: $USD 305.25£GBP 380.8604EURO 328.6016SWISS FRANC 307.6497YEN 2.6899CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.65Natural Gas 3.137 (-0.095)Gold 1212.60 (16.60)Silver 17.575 (0.423)Copper 2.7255 (0.0705)Wheat 420.50 (6.50)Coffee 149.55 (-1.60)Cotton 74.98 (0.84)Cocoa 2091.00 (13.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Odion Ighalo joins Mikel Obi in Chinese Super League

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Odion Ighalo joins Mikel Obi in Chinese Super League
January 31
21:02 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Watford FC has confirmed the sale of Odion Ighalo, Super Eagles striker, to Changchun Yatai.

Ighalo joins the Chinese Super League side for a reported fee of £20m.

The farewell message on Watford FC website said:”It’s been in the offing – Odion Ighalo has completed his move to China with Changchun Yatai after a century of appearances and 40 goals in yellow.”

“Thank you, Odion.”

Ighalo played 99 games for Watford since joining the team on loan from Granada in 2014.

The striker had earlier completed a medical in central London under the guidance of representatives of Changchun Yatai.

IghaloSigning

Ighalo signs his new contract

 

The Nigeria international then returned to Watford’s training ground where he finalised the details of the transfer.

Ighalo is the latest high profile Nigerian footballer to secure a transfer to China after Mikel Obi, Super Eagles captain, made a similar move a fortnight ago.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Changchun YataiChinese Super LeagueOdion IghalosportWatford FC
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. olisa
    olisa February 01, 18:10

    Your comment..good one

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

February 01, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK305.63385.67329.81
LAGOS498615526
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA495607525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.