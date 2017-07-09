Sunday, July 9, 2017
TheCable

APC in shock as Adeleke defeats Hussain

July 09
01:33 2017
Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been declared winner of the by-election in Osun west senatorial district.

Adeleke polled a total of 97,480 votes to defeat Mudashiru Hussain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who secured 66,116 votes.

Rauf Aregbesola, governor of the state, had led the campaign of Hussain, touring all the local government areas with him.

Announcing the result of the election in Iwo, Baritor Kpagih, INEC residential electoral commissioner for the election, said Adeleke won nine out of the 10 local government areas where the election held.

He consequently returned the PDP candidate as senator to complete the tenure of Isiaka, his elder brother who died on April 23.

He gave the breakdown of the election result as follows:

LGPARTYNUMBER OF VOTES
AiyedaadeAPC7,179
PDP9,091
Egbedore APC4,768
PDP7,142
EjigboAPC12,226
PDP9,723
AiyediireAPC5,360
PDP5,789
OlaoluwaAPC5,316
PDP5,618
IwoAPC12,205
PDP12,547
IrewoleAPC8,953
PDP9,094
Ede NorthAPC2,784
PDP18,559
Ede SouthAPC2,096
PDP13,406
IsokanAPC5,227
PDP6,539
TotalAPC66,116
PDP97,480

Adeleke had expressed confidence that he would beat his opponent “hands down”.

Tags
Ademola AdelekeAPCINECOsunPDP
Social Comments

2 Comments

  1. Idachaba
    Idachaba July 09, 07:41

    The Osun people have sent a loud message to Buhari, APC and their politics of ‘All Promises Counselled’. I hope the rest of civilize Nigeria will key in and send this revisionists back to their villages

  2. oyegoke opeyemi
    oyegoke opeyemi July 09, 10:03

    congratulation my adeleke

