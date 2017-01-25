Hope fades for 3 million investors as initiator of MMM Nigeria ‘flees’ with wife

Advertisement

Chuddy Ugorji, the initiator of the Nigerian faction of the Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM) ponzi scheme, has fled the country with his wife, Amaka.

The MMM number one guider has reportedly relocated to Philippines.

He fled the country when the three million Nigerians who invested in the scheme were anxiously awaiting to be paid back their money with the agreed interest.

Ugorji’s relocation happened after he released new conditions for the payment of investors.

He had given the impression that the ponzi scheme had started paying outstanding mavro (money) to Mavrodians, the participants of the scheme.

The new guidelines on the website of the scheme included limiting withdrawal to N31,000.

“As a necessary measure, we decided to set limit to withdrawal this week thus the N31000 maximum withdrawal on your PO,” read a statement on the website of MMM.

“We are still committed to paying smaller amounts first and gradually increase the amount to higher ones. The system does the calculations and knows how to calculate everyone’s mavros.

“Between Friday that we opened and today, hundreds of thousands of GH (get help) orders have been matched. More and more GH orders will be matched as time goes on. If you see error notification when trying to GH, just keep trying.

“PH (provide help) to GH is still a suggestion to be tabled before Sergey Mavrodi for consideration. Disregard any info suggesting that you must PH to GH till further announcement in your PO.

“Freezing of bonuses for now is another suggestion to be tabled before Sergey Mavrodi for his consideration. Which means if approved, you will only be able to GH your personal contributions for now until the system recovers and stabilises.”

Last week, Kolade Ogunwande, a participant, who said he managed a number of accounts, had told TheCable that N17,000 was paid into one of the accounts he handled for a friend.

“One of the accounts I manage for a friend finally got paid. She invested N20,000 on November 10, 2016, and her money has appreciated to N35,000,” he had said.

“When MMM resumed last week, she said I should withdraw all the money for her, which I requested for immediately. She was paired the day after.

“The two people she was paired with had to pay N17,000 and N18,000 to make up the N35,000, but only one person has paid.”

Many started having doubts about the scheme when it placed a month-ban on withdrawals in December.