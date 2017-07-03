Elder statesman Maitama Sule dies in Cairo

Advertisement

Maitama Sule, former permanent representative to the United Nations, is dead.

Aliyu, one of his sons, confirmed this to TheCable on Monday.

He said the elder statesman died in Cairo, capital of Egypt.

The family has disclosed that Sule would be buried in Kano on Tuesday.

“This is to announce that the corpse of the late Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano is expected to arrive Nigeria tomorrow Tuesday, July 4,” the family said in a statement.

“The aircraft conveying it is expected to land at the Aminu Kano International Airport at 2pm.

“Funeral to be conducted at the Kano Central Jumaat mosque, Emir’s palace at 4:30pm.”

Sule is survived by a wife and nine children.