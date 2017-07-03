Elder statesman Maitama Sule dies in Cairo

July 03
11:07 2017
Maitama Sule, former permanent representative to the United Nations, is dead.
Aliyu, one of his sons, confirmed this to TheCable on Monday.
He said the elder statesman died in Cairo, capital of Egypt.
The family has disclosed that Sule would be buried in Kano on Tuesday.
“This is to announce that the corpse of the late Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano is expected to arrive Nigeria tomorrow Tuesday, July 4,” the family said in a statement.
“The aircraft conveying it is expected to land at the Aminu Kano International Airport at 2pm.
“Funeral to be conducted at the Kano Central Jumaat mosque, Emir’s palace at 4:30pm.”
Sule is survived by a wife and nine children.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
May his soul Rest In Peace ! My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time .
Nigeria is sick again.It’s eroding by day,as foremost elder statesmen are leaving us.Today,it’s DanMasanin Kano,Alh Yusuf Maitama Sule.May Jannat be his final abode, amin!
Our Elder statesman indeed. May his soul rest in peace.
May his soul rest in Jannah Amin…
May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace Allah yasa ya huta