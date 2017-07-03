Monday, July 3, 2017
Elder statesman Maitama Sule dies in Cairo

Elder statesman Maitama Sule dies in Cairo
July 03
11:07 2017
Maitama Sule, former permanent representative to the United Nations, is dead.

Aliyu, one of his sons, confirmed this to TheCable on Monday.

He said the elder statesman died in Cairo, capital of Egypt.

The family has disclosed that Sule would be buried in Kano on Tuesday.

“This is to announce that the corpse of the late Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano is expected to arrive Nigeria tomorrow Tuesday, July 4,” the family said in a statement.

“The aircraft conveying it is expected to land at the Aminu Kano International Airport at 2pm.

“Funeral to be conducted at the Kano Central Jumaat mosque, Emir’s palace at 4:30pm.”

Sule is survived by a wife and nine children.

5 Comments

  1. Askauntygrace
    Askauntygrace July 03, 11:52

    May his soul Rest In Peace ! My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time .

  2. Tafidan Dogon Daji
    Tafidan Dogon Daji July 03, 12:01

    Nigeria is sick again.It’s eroding by day,as foremost elder statesmen are leaving us.Today,it’s DanMasanin Kano,Alh Yusuf Maitama Sule.May Jannat be his final abode, amin!

  3. Murphy
    Murphy July 03, 12:06

    Our Elder statesman indeed. May his soul rest in peace.

  4. Imran
    Imran July 03, 12:42

    May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace Allah yasa ya huta

