Eight killed as gunman attacks Catholic church in Anambra (updated)

At least eight people were killed at St Phillip’s Catholic Church in Ozubulu, a town in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra state, on Sunday.

A witness said some gunmen, who concealed his identity, broke into the church around 6am when the first mass service was holding.

NAN quoted a witness as saying after the attacker gained entry into the church, he identified a particular man whom he shot.

The source reportedly said some worshippers who were critically injured died on their way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital in Nnewi, the state capital.

Security personnel have cordoned off the church, which has since been deserted by worshippers.

Willie Obiano, governor of the state, Garba Umar, commissioner of police in Anambra, have visited the scene of the attack.

He said that preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the attack was carried out by a native of the area.

“From our findings, it is very clear that the person who carried the attack must be an indigene of the area,” Umar said.

“We gathered that worshippers for 6 o’clock Sunday mass at St. Philip Ozobulu were in the service when a gunman dressed in black attire covering his face with a cap entered the church and moved straight to a particular direction and opened fire.

“The man after shooting at his targeted victims still went on a shooting spree, killing and wounding other worshippers.”

