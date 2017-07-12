Wednesday, July 12, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Osinbajo back from UK to preside over FEC meeting

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Osinbajo back from UK to preside over FEC meeting
July 12
07:35 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is back in Nigeria, after a visit to President Muhammad Buhari on Tuesday night. 

According to Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s media aide, the acting president will preside over federal executive council (FEC) meeting at Abuja by 11 am on Wednesday.

“AgP Osinbajo now back in Abuja from London & will be presiding over FEC this morning starting @ 11am at the Council Chambers in Aso Rock,” Akande said.

Osinbajo left Nigeria after presiding over the quarterly presidential business forum at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

The details of his meeting with the president remains unclear as at press time.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been out of the country on a medical vacation since May 7, 2017.

Aisha Buhari, his wife, has visited him on two occasions, while the president had spoken to Nigerians once, wishing Nigerians a successful celebration, after the Ramadan fast.

The president’s absence and lack of information on his health status has driven many controversies within the nation over the last 63 days.  

Osinbajo, who got Buhari’s full permission to act as president, has been leading Africa’s most populous nation for over two months.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Caryourday
    Caryourday July 12, 08:15

    May God heal him to fulfill the assignments he has given him

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

July 11, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK325.00419.67370.37
LAGOS370470417
KANO367467415
PH372465412
ABUJA367465412
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.