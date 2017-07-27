Friday, July 28, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Osinbajo orders service chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Osinbajo orders service chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri
July 27
21:30 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has directed Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff and Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff, to relocate to Maiduguri, Borno state capital, with immediate effect.

This directive came after an emergency meeting with some service chiefs on Thursday.

The acting president said there was a need for them to be at the military command control centre in the hotbed of insurgency.

Apart from Buratai and Abubakar, those who attended the meeting were Mansur Dan-Ali, minister of defence; Gabriel Olonisakin, chief of defence staff and Ekwe Ite-Ibas, chief of naval staff.

Speaking with state house correspondents at the end of the meeting, Dan-Ali said: “We just finished a meeting with the acting president and the three service chiefs. We agreed that they should move back to the command centre again and see what are the things happening there.

“We have also agreed that we should get more surveillance devices, cameras that will be able to see distant attackers coming to the position of our troops.

“Also, the period of the raining season is a difficult moment for us. We cannot dominate the environment like what we do during the dry season but efforts are geared towards regaining our areas. All these ambushes that are happening would be stopped.”

Upon his assumption of office, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered that the military command and control centre be moved from Abuja to Maiduguri.

Boko Haram has renewed attacks since Buratai ordered his men to capture Abubakar Shekau, leader of the sect, within 40 days.

On Tuesday, the sect killed soldiers, members of the civilian joint task force and oil experts in Magmueri local government area of Borno.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Acting President Yemi Osinbajoboko harammaiduguri
Advertisement

Social Comments

2 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. FAdedayo
    FAdedayo July 28, 01:32

    Hopefully this will lead to complete decemation of the terrorists

    Reply to this comment
  2. FAdedayo
    FAdedayo July 28, 01:33

    Look forward to the complete decimation of the terrorists. The area needs to rebuild.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

July 27, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK325.25427.51380.35
LAGOS364475425
KANO364473424
PH365477428
ABUJA364475424
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.