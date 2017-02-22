Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Osinbajo rejects four national assembly bills

February 22
12:05 2017
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has declined approving four bills the national assembly forwarded to the executive for assent.

Osinbajo conveyed his decision in a letter read on the floor of the senate by Bukola Saraki on Wednesday.

The bills are –  Dangerous Drug Amendment Bill, 2016; National Lottery Bill, 2016; Currency Conversion Freezing Order Amendment Bill, 2016, and  Agricultural Credit Scheme Bill, 2016.

The acting president said assent to some of the bills was withheld due to “concerns regarding words and phrases, and the spirit behind the amendment”,  and due to “the existence of pending legal issue”.

Speaking on the refusal of the acting president to sign the bills into law, Dino Melaye, a senator from Kogi west, said the executive must respect the principle of separation of powers.

He said it was the responsibility of the executive to assent to bills made by the legislature or go to court to challenge them.

However, the senate president said the matter would be referred to the legal department of the national assembly for advice and interpretation.

  1. Sam Ebony
    Sam Ebony February 22, 14:50

    act. May God save NigeriaAn SS 2 student of government knows that the Executive can Veto a Bill any time. But our so called Senators are ignorant of this.

