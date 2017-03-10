Friday, March 10, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Buhari: Osinbajo will keep acting as I continue my rest (updated)

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Buhari: Osinbajo will keep acting as I continue my rest (updated)
March 10
10:23 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to continue in acting capacity while he keeps resting this weekend.

Buhari returned to the country on Friday morning after a medical vacation in the UK.

“I deliberately came back towards the weekend so that the vice-president will continue and I will continue to rest. Thank you very much,” he said.

Shortly after his arrival, he met with top government officials at the first lady conference room of the presidential villa in Abuja.

Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president; Babagana Monguno, national security adviser; Lawal Daura, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman; were among those who attended the meeting.

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, and Abdulaziz Yari, his Zamfara state counterpart, also attended.

Buhari expressed gratitude to all those who prayed for him during his time in London, and asked for more prayers.

He said he was feeling better, but still needed to rest.

He retired into his residence at the end of the meeting.

President Buhari, first lady, Aisha and one of his grand daughter

Buhari’s wife and one of his grand children

Buhari left the country on January 19, after transmitting a letter to the national assembly that he was going on a 10-day vacation.

He told the lawmakers that he had handed over to Osinbajo, who was in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, at the time.

Osinbajo had to cut short his trip to take over the responsibilities.

Buhari was expected back in the country on February 5, but he extended his vacation indefinitely, saying he was awaiting results of some medical tests.

Two weeks after, Adesina said the results of the tests showed his principal needed a longer period of rest.

But on Sunday, Buhari hinted that the end of his medical vacation was near.

The president had told Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, that he would soon return to the country to continue his assignment of “providing purposeful leadership for the nation”.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Muhammadu BuhariYemi Osinbajo.
Advertisement

Social Comments

9 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. princefemzy1
    princefemzy1 March 10, 11:14

    why is he so slim like that…..wish him quick recovery though

    Reply to this comment
  2. Eji manze
    Eji manze March 10, 11:37

    Welcome back Presido.
    A very good place to continue your rest in-country would be at Obudu Cattle Ranch. The fresh air and high altitude would no doubt rejuvenate your health. We pray for your speedy recovery, in Jesus name.

    Reply to this comment
  3. Thank God
    Thank God March 10, 11:49

    May the Almighty God perfect His healing on our President. Long live Buari and long live our great country Nigeria.

    Reply to this comment
  4. Ehis
    Ehis March 10, 12:27

    Baba you’re welcome, Nigerians have missed you so much. They have been saying, where is Buhari he should talk to us. I never knew they love you that much, may God grant you speedy recovery in the name of Jesus, amen.

    Reply to this comment
  5. easyman
    easyman March 10, 12:38

    Shame to all the people who were carrying all the fake rumours, Fayose and co. After now I will not be taking what comes out of the mouth of some people serious because I now begin to wonder how they come about their news. Just sit their in their comfort zone and draft out rubbish news to spread out

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

March 10, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.81382.58333.91
LAGOS460565460
KANO455565460
PH460570470
ABUJA460565460
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.